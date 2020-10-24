The originally scheduled clash in March was one of the first major COVID-19 sporting casualties and with the country under tough restrictions again, Ireland secured the bonus point win needed to give their fans hope of a fourth title in seven years.

Hugo Keenan and Will Connors marked their debuts with tries -- winger Keenan grabbing two of them in the first half -- with four more from CJ Stander, Johnny Sexton, Bundee Aki and Dave Heffernan piling potentially much needed points on the board.