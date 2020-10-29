The game was scheduled for Sunday in Dublin after France had agreed to play away to avoid a 14-day quarantine for the Irish upon their return home.

Les Bleues drew 13-13 against Scotland last Sunday, a result that handed the title to England.

The French men host Ireland on Saturday in the Six Nations finale despite a nationwide lockdown announced by president Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

