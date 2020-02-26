IRELAND VS ITALY SIX NATIONS FIXTURE ON MARCH 7 POSTPONED DUE TO ITALIAN CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK -

IRELAND VS ITALY SIX NATIONS FIXTURE ON MARCH 7 POSTPONED DUE TO ITALIAN CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK -
By Reuters

20 minutes agoUpdated 18 minutes ago

RPT-IRELAND VS ITALY SIX NATIONS FIXTURE ON MARCH 7 POSTPONED DUE TO ITALIAN CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK - IRISH RUGBY UNION

On the same topic