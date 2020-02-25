Getty Images

Irish govt says Italy fixture should be cancelled due to coronavirus

By Reuters

2 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

Ireland's minister for health said on Tuesday its Six Nations rugby fixture against Italy scheduled for March 7 in Dublin should not go ahead due to the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy.

"The very clear view of the public health emergency team was that this game should not go ahead," Simon Harris told national broadcaster RTE.

More than 280 cases have been diagnosed in Italy, making it the worst-hit country in Europe.

