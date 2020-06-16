Rugby

Italy's Zanni retires at the age of 36

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 16 (Reuters) - Italy's Alessandro Zanni has ended his playing career to join the coaching staff of Benetton, where he played club rugby since 2009, the national federation said on Tuesday.

Zanni, who played in the second or third row, won 119 caps for the Azzurri, making him the country's second-most capped player alongside Martin Castrogiovanni and behind Sergio Parisse.

The 36-year-old made his Italy debut in 2005. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Rugby

Super Rugby Fixtures

YESTERDAY AT 14:04
Rugby

Test prop Ainsley to return to New Zealand with Highlanders

YESTERDAY AT 05:55
Rugby

Japan winger Fukuoka skipping Olympics to begin medical studies

YESTERDAY AT 05:22
Related Topics
Rugby
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Rugby

Super Rugby Fixtures

YESTERDAY AT 14:04
Rugby

Test prop Ainsley to return to New Zealand with Highlanders

YESTERDAY AT 05:55
Rugby

Japan winger Fukuoka skipping Olympics to begin medical studies

YESTERDAY AT 05:22
Rugby

Biarritz sign former Wallaby Speight from Queensland Reds

14/06/2020 AT 10:36

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rugby

Owen Farrell ‘proud of England’ despite World Cup final defeat

00:00:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

Watch: Jubilant scenes in Johannesburg as South Africa win Rugby World Cup

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

'Crazy, amazing, mental' - Ben Spencer on last-minute England call up for final

00:04:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson pays Owen Farrell a visit in Japan

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

YESTERDAY AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

YESTERDAY AT 18:03
Play Icon
Premier League

Aguero scores on 300th City appearance in dismantling of Cardiff

22/09/2018 AT 15:14
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Formula E

Di Grassi named CEO of Roborace series

13/09/2017 AT 12:01
Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

14/06/2020 AT 10:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Finland Rally

Toyota WRC rookie Lappi takes Finland lead

28/07/2017 AT 19:22
Premier League

Mourinho is ruining Pogba — he should be United's main creative force

14/06/2017 AT 09:51
View more

What's On

Previous articleSuper Rugby Fixtures
Next articleMan City not ready for rush of matches ahead - Guardiola