Italy's Zanni retires at the age of 36

June 16 (Reuters) - Italy's Alessandro Zanni has ended his playing career to join the coaching staff of Benetton, where he played club rugby since 2009, the national federation said on Tuesday.
Zanni, who played in the second or third row, won 119 caps for the Azzurri, making him the country's second-most capped player alongside Martin Castrogiovanni and behind Sergio Parisse.
The 36-year-old made his Italy debut in 2005. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
