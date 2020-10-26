The 26-year-old, who came on off the bench in the 50-17 loss in Dublin on Saturday, has begun his concussion protocol and returned to his club Treviso, the federation added.

Fullback Matteo Minozzi, who played for Wasps in the English Premiership final against Exeter Chiefs at the weekend, must pass a COVID-19 test before he is able to join up with his team mates for this week’s preparations.

Italy will name their team on Thursday for their last clash in this year’s Six Nations before they compete in next month's Autumn Nations Cup. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

