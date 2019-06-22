Jaguares defensive effort guides them to Super semis

The Jaguares kept the 2012 and 2013 champions scoreless in the final 30 minutes of the game to set up a home semi-final against either the ACT Brumbies or Sharks.

Flanker Pablo Matera and winger Matias Moroni scored tries for the home side, who had to fight back from a 16-8 deficit early in the second half when the Chiefs had looked to have seized the momentum.

Loose forward Lachlan Boshier scored the only try for the Chiefs, who had made an unlikely run to the playoffs after losing their first four games of the season.

