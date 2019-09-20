Japan Crown Prince Akishino declares 2019 World Cup open
TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Crown Prince Akishino declared the 2019 Rugby World Cup open on Friday, welcoming the tournament to Asia for the first time.
Prince Akishino made the declaration after an opening ceremony inspired by Japanese festivals with a high-tech Kabuki dance performance.
The tournament runs through Nov. 2 and kicks off with a pool A match between hosts Japan and Russia later on Friday
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Jon Boyle)
