Japan dedicate historic victory to typhoon victims

By Nick Mulvenney

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Japan captain Michael

Leitch dedicated the team's 28-21 victory over Scotland at the

Rugby World Cup on Sunday to those affected by the super typhoon

which nearly forced the cancellation of the match.

The victory for the Brave Blossoms sent them through to the

World Cup quarter-finals for the first time, the first Asian

country to achieve the feat and the first tier-two nation to

reach the knockout stage since 2007.

Remarkably, the match was played a matter of hours after

Typhoon Hagibis, one of the worst tropical cyclones to hit the

country in recent history, ripped through the Tokyo region

killing 23 people.

"I would like to thank everyone who came tonight," Leitch

said.

"It is tough at the moment with typhoon so thanks to everyone

who made it happen. For those suffering from the typhoon this

was for you guys.

"Our heart goes out to all the people suffering from the

typhoon."

Chants of "Nippon! Nippon! Nippon!" echoed around the arena

throughout the contest as the red-and-white clad majority of the

67,666 crowd got a chance to cheer their own nation at the

stadium that hosted the 2002 soccer World Cup final.

A brace of tries from Man of the Match Kenki Fukuoka and one

each from his fellow winger Kotaro Matsushima - his fifth of the

tournament - and prop Keita Inagaki were enough to give Japan a

cushion to hold off a Scottish comeback.

"Tonight we went another level," said coach Jamie Joseph.

"They wanted it as much as the Scots and gave as much as

they could. This is what it takes to win big test matches.

"The Japanese haven't trusted themselves in big moments. Now

they know what it takes to get across the line."

Japan's victory meant they topped Pool A and will now move

onto the last eight to face twice world champions South Africa,

the team they famously beat at the last World Cup in England in

2015.

"I am incredibly proud," Leitch added. "We played with our

heart. It wasn't about skill today but was about emotion today.

"We are representing Asia, Japan and tier two. We will give

everything in the next games."

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend was gracious in defeat.

"Japan deserved it today," he said. "They played really well

in that first 50-60 and they are a very good team."



(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Toby Davis)