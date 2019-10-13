JAPAN V SCOTLAND RUGBY WORLD CUP MATCH TO GO AHEAD ON SUNDAY AFTER TYPHOON HAGIBIS INSPECTION -

JAPAN V SCOTLAND RUGBY WORLD CUP MATCH TO GO AHEAD ON SUNDAY AFTER TYPHOON HAGIBIS INSPECTION -
By Reuters

48 minutes agoUpdated 45 minutes ago

JAPAN V SCOTLAND RUGBY WORLD CUP MATCH TO GO AHEAD ON SUNDAY AFTER TYPHOON HAGIBIS INSPECTION - WORLD RUGBY

On the same topic

0Read and react
0Read and react