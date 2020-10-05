By Mitch Phillips
LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - England coach Eddie Jones,
restricted in his options by the ongoing Premiership season, has
included 12 uncapped players in an initial 28-man training squad
to begin preparations for the delayed Six Nations game away to
Italy on Oct. 31.
England will also have a non-cap match against the
Barbarians the week before, and later roll into the new Autumn
Nations Cup tournament.
The new squad will convene on Tuesday for a three-day
training camp at a London hotel.
“Our preparation to build the team for the Italy game starts
"Our preparation to build the team for the Italy game starts
now," Jones said in a statement
"We have a three-day camp this week and another one next week.
We’ll be slowly building up, working on the basics and working
on team cohesion."
Jones's options have been limited by many players still
being involved in the Premiership playoffs as well as European
finals.
An updated squad will be confirmed ahead of England’s next
training camp from Oct. 15-17.
After the Rome trip, where a win could secure the Six
Nations title, England face Georgia, Ireland and Wales and then
a "decider" against a team from the other Nations Cup pool.
England training squad (* denotes uncapped player)
Backs
Ali Crossdale, Saracens*
Elliot Daly, Saracens
Fraser Dingwall, Northampton Saints*
Nathan Earle, Harlequins*
Owen Farrell, Saracens
George Ford, Leicester Tigers
Piers Francis, Northampton Saints
George Furbank, Northampton Saints
Willi Heinz, Gloucester Rugby
Joe Marchant, Harlequins
Jonny May, Gloucester Rugby
Alex Mitchell, Northampton Saints*
Ollie Thorley, Gloucester Rugby*
Ben Youngs, Leicester Tigers
Forwards
Jack Clement, Gloucester Rugby*
Alex Dombrandt, Harlequins*
Ellis Genge, Leicester Tigers
Jamie George, Saracens
Joe Heyes, Leicester Tigers*
Maro Itoje, Saracens
Simon Kerrod, Harlequins*
Lewis Ludlow, Gloucester Rugby*
Alex Moon, Northampton Saints*
David Ribbans, Northampton Saints*
Jack Singleton, Gloucester Rugby
Billy Vunipola, Saracens
Mako Vunipola, Saracens
Mark Wilson, Newcastle Falcons
(Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Ken Ferris)