By Mitch Phillips

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - England coach Eddie Jones,

restricted in his options by the ongoing Premiership season, has

included 12 uncapped players in an initial 28-man training squad

to begin preparations for the delayed Six Nations game away to

Italy on Oct. 31.

England will also have a non-cap match against the

Barbarians the week before, and later roll into the new Autumn

Nations Cup tournament.

The new squad will convene on Tuesday for a three-day

training camp at a London hotel.

“Our preparation to build the team for the Italy game starts

now," Jones said in a statement https://www.englandrugby.com/news/article/eddie-jones-england-men-training-squad.

"We have a three-day camp this week and another one next week.

We’ll be slowly building up, working on the basics and working

on team cohesion."

Jones's options have been limited by many players still

being involved in the Premiership playoffs as well as European

finals.

An updated squad will be confirmed ahead of England’s next

training camp from Oct. 15-17.

After the Rome trip, where a win could secure the Six

Nations title, England face Georgia, Ireland and Wales and then

a "decider" against a team from the other Nations Cup pool.



England training squad (* denotes uncapped player)

Backs

Ali Crossdale, Saracens*

Elliot Daly, Saracens

Fraser Dingwall, Northampton Saints*

Nathan Earle, Harlequins*

Owen Farrell, Saracens

George Ford, Leicester Tigers

Piers Francis, Northampton Saints

George Furbank, Northampton Saints

Willi Heinz, Gloucester Rugby

Joe Marchant, Harlequins

Jonny May, Gloucester Rugby

Alex Mitchell, Northampton Saints*

Ollie Thorley, Gloucester Rugby*

Ben Youngs, Leicester Tigers



Forwards

Jack Clement, Gloucester Rugby*

Alex Dombrandt, Harlequins*

Ellis Genge, Leicester Tigers

Jamie George, Saracens

Joe Heyes, Leicester Tigers*

Maro Itoje, Saracens

Simon Kerrod, Harlequins*

Lewis Ludlow, Gloucester Rugby*

Alex Moon, Northampton Saints*

David Ribbans, Northampton Saints*

Jack Singleton, Gloucester Rugby

Billy Vunipola, Saracens

Mako Vunipola, Saracens

Mark Wilson, Newcastle Falcons



(Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Ken Ferris)

