Jones names England squad for Wales, Ford named captain

Scrum half Willi Heinz of Gloucester Rugby and number seven Sam Underhill of Bath Rugby were named as vice captains.

Left wing Anthony Watson has returned to the squad for the first time since March last year, while Luke Cowan-Dickie of Exeter Chiefs was named as hooker.

"We have completed our four weeks of pre-season training and now we have moved into four weeks of warm up games ahead of the Rugby World Cup," Jones said in a statement.

"Our focus has now changed to match preparation and fitness and creating a game that will stand up to the rigours of the tournament where we have to win seven games in seven weeks.

"Our team selection and tactics in our next four games are all about developing a team capable of winning in Japan, and our overarching target of being ready when we get on the plane on the 8th of September to win the World Cup."

Uncapped players Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marchant (Harlequins) and Jack Singleton (Saracens) were named as finishers.

"We have turned our focus to tactically how we want to play the game, what we want to look like defensively and how we want to play with the ball in hand as well," Ford said.

"We want to be adaptable and we keep on challenging ourselves in training to do that."

England play Wales again in Cardiff on Aug. 17 before two more warm-up matches against Ireland and Italy in London and Newcastle, respectively.

Their World Cup campaign begins on Sept. 22 when they take on Pool C opponents Tonga in Sapporo.

England starting XV

15 Elliot Daly (Saracens, 30 caps)

14 Ruaridh McConnochie (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

13 Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 22 caps)

12 Piers Francis (Northampton Saints, 4 caps)

11 Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 33 caps)

10 George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 55 caps)

9 Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

1 Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 9 caps)

2 Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 11 caps)

3 Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 85 caps)

4 Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 58 caps)

5 Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 10 caps)

6 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 10 caps)

7 Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 9 caps)

8 Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 41 caps)

Finishers

16 Jack Singleton (Saracens, uncapped)

17 Joe Marler (Harlequins, 59 caps)

18 Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs, 17 caps)

19 George Kruis (Saracens, 32 caps)

20 Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

21 Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 85 caps)

22 Joe Marchant (Harlequins, uncapped)

23 Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 4 caps) (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)