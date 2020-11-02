England defeated Italy 34-5 in Rome on Saturday and then watched as France beat Ireland 35-27, a scoreline that left both teams below Jones's side.

"We've evolved through this tournament, some of it through injury, where we're building a new team that is going to take us to the greatest heights in the next four years," Jones told British media.

"Losing a World Cup final can be quite traumatic. It puts a dent in you and it leaves a scar that you carry around for the rest of your life. You got to find a way to get forward again," the 60-year-old Australian added.

England face Georgia, Ireland and Wales in the Autumn Nations Cup later this month. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

