Kleyn to make Ireland debut as fringe men get World Cup shot

Kleyn, 25, will start at the first opportunity having played the required three years at Irish province Munster to qualify for his newly adopted country, a route Ireland have most recently used to recruit the likes of Bundee Aki and CJ Stander.

With Aki, Stander and a number of other front-line players rested, Saturday's lineup will mostly feature team mates fighting to make the cut before coach Joe Schmidt trims his squad to 31 players from the 43 currently in camp.

They include rejuvenated Leinster wing Dave Kearney, who has only featured once for Ireland since 2017 and former England second-string back Mike Haley, who could also make his Ireland debut off the bench.

With Sean O'Brien and Dan Leavy ruled out of the World Cup through injury, captain for the day Rhys Ruddock, Munsterman Tommy O'Donnell and Ulster's Jordi Murphy begin their battle for what may be one last backrow space in the squad.

Ireland, who face hosts Japan and Scotland in Pool A, will complete their preparations with a trip to England and home and away tests against Wales before they open their World Cup campaign against the Scots on Sept. 22.

Team: 15-Jordan Larmour, 14-Andrew Conway, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Chris Farrell, 11-Dave Kearney, 10-Joey Carbery, 9-Luke McGrath, 8-Jordi Murphy, 7-Tommy O'Donnell, 6-Rhys Ruddock (captain), 5-Jean Kleyn, 4-Devin Toner, 3-Andrew Porter, 2-Rob Herring, 1-Jack McGrath

Replacements: 16-Niall Scannell, 17-Cian Healy, 18-John Ryan, 19-Iain Henderson, 20-Tadhg Beirne, 21-Kieran Marmion, 22-Jack Carty, 23-Mike Haley. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Christian Radnedge)