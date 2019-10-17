Kolbe back to face Japan's speed merchants

TOKYO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Cheslin Kolbe has returned from an ankle injury he sustained against Italy to be named in South Africa's starting side for their Rugby World Cup quarter-final against tournament hosts Japan on Sunday.

Kolbe, who scored two tries against Italy, missed the Springboks final Pool B match against Canada as a precaution to ensure he was ready for the quarter-finals.

Coach Rassie Erasmus had rotated his squad through the pools to ensure they all had game time before the quarter-finals, but settled on the same matchday squad that played against Italy.

Captain Siya Kolisi will start his third match in succession, and play his fifth game at the tournament, after he returned from an injury-ravaged season in the Springboks' tournament opener against the All Blacks.

Team: 15-Willie le Roux, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Lukhanyo Am, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Makazole Mapimpi, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Faf de Klerk, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Pieter Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Loedwyk De Jager, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 1-Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16-Malcom Marx, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Franco Mostert, 21-Francois Louw, 22-Herschel Jantjies, 23-Frans Steyn. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)