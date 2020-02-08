Larmour shines as Ireland beat Wales in Six Nations

Prop Tadhg Furlong, flank Josh van der Flier and wing Andrew Conway also crossed for the home side, who used their forward power to gain territory and set-piece dominance and outscored their visitors four tries to two.

Scrumhalf Tomos Williams and flank Justin Tipuric scored for Wales, who suffered their first Six Nations defeat in nine matches having completed the Grand Slam in 2019.

It is also a first loss for new Wales coach Wayne Pivac, while Ireland counterpart Andy Farrell now has back-to-back wins heading into a meeting with England at Twickenham on Feb. 22. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)