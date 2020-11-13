Murphy spent 16 seasons at Leicester as a player, making more than 300 appearances, before becoming the team's head coach in 2018.

"I'm most proud of the respect I earned from my team mates and colleagues, and I'm grateful to all of them for how they have helped me, supported me and shared in my time at this club," Murphy said.

The 42-year-old, who is Leicester's leading try-scorer in European rugby, took over as the club's director of rugby in July this year.

However, Leicester finished second-bottom in the Premiership for a second consecutive season, recording six wins and 15 defeats.

Leicester said they will not hire a replacement for the position, but will advertise for "a position in the organisation charged with overseeing the strategic vision and off-field responsibilities at Oval Park". (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

