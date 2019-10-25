Let them maul: Springboks will stick to trusted game plan, says Pollard

By Nick Mulvenney

TOKYO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Springboks came in for some

flak back home for the limited ambition of their game against

Japan last weekend but flyhalf Handre Pollard suggested on

Friday that there would be little change for the World Cup

semi-final against Wales.

Sunday's match at Yokohama International Stadium is shaping

to be a hugely physical contest, with both teams looking to

dominate the set piece and send big ball carriers crashing over

the gain line.

The focus on forward domination means South Africa's

lightning-quick outside backs do not see much of the ball, but

Pollard said it is a case of if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

"If your boys are mauling or handling the set piece like our

boys are at the moment, you're not going to stop, you're not

going to fix something that's not broken," he told reporters.

"It's no secret, the set piece battle coming on Sunday. I'm

sure it'll be much tougher handling it this week than it was

last week.

"But as a flyhalf, you just let the boys go, you just keep

going forward. It's my responsibility to keep our big boys going

forward for the majority of the game."

The rain teeming down throughout South Africa's training

session at the stadium on Friday only added to the likelihood of

a tight, forward-dominated contest, but Pollard said it would

have little impact on their game plan.

"It's going to be a big set-piece battle, gainline battle,

whether it's dry or wet, so we're prepared for that," he said.

"Whatever comes our way we'll deal with that, but our game

works well if it's dry or wet."

Pollard said he is convinced the match will come down to a

single kick at goal, which means the withdrawal of Wales

fullback Liam Williams is not necessarily good news for South

Africa.

The injury to Williams means Leigh Halfpenny will wear the

red number 15 jersey on Sunday, bringing with him the feet that

have kicked 188 penalties and 73 conversions in 88 tests,

complementing the equally reliable kicking of Wales flyhalf Dan

Biggar.

Pollard, who has had a success rate of 75% with his kicks

for points at the tournament so far, said it does not make a

huge difference to him who is kicking for Wales.

"He's a world class goalkicker, we all know that much,"

Pollard said of Halfpenny.

"It's on the day, we all know it's going to come down to a

kick or a drop goal. It's semi-final rugby, you've got to try to

be on target every time you kick."



