Conor Murray's appointment as British & Irish Lions came as a shock to Mike Brown but the former England international has backed the Ireland star to succeed - with Maro Itoje ‘not yet ready' to take on such a role.

Murray is filling the sizable leadership shoes of Alun Wyn Jones, who dislocated his shoulder against Japan, as he embarks on his third Lions tour.

And it's that vast international experience which, according to Brown, makes the 32-year-old a sensible choice to take on the task of becoming the first Lions skipper to win a series in South Africa since Martin Johnson in 1997.

"It completely came out the blue," said Brown, who will swap Harlequins for Newcastle Falcons this summer.

"I wouldn't have seen that coming as [Warren] Gatland usually seems to like a forward.

"Saying that, Murray is so experienced on these tours, he's obviously a good leader for Ireland in the position he plays and he'll be involved in those senior groups anyway.

"He's also very physical, never takes a backward step as a nine and will be massive for the Lions' gameplan.

"He's everyone's front-runner to start as well. If you put all those things together, I think he'll do a great job.

"He's been there and done it and he's a world-class player."

Murray's case was arguably aided by a lack of obvious captaincy contenders following Jones' injury.

Itoje, often earmarked as a future England skipper, could have been in contention but Brown feels this was not the time to give his former teammate the responsibility.

"I'm not sure if he's ready to captain - I'm not sure he's a captain style yet," he said.

"He's a very different personality to Owen [Farrell] and people like that.

"He's a lot more softly-spoken, which isn't a bad thing, but he wouldn't necessarily be someone who would be captain on this type of tour.

"Ken Owens was another option but is he nailed on to start? Same with Owen, he does a great job for England but where does he fit in to the Test team at the moment?

"You can't really captain if you're not nailed on to start."

