Lions stick to July/Aug 2021 schedule for South Africa tour

July 15 (Reuters) - The British and Irish Lions tour to world champions South Africa will stick to its July/August 2021 schedule, organisers confirmed in Wednesday, ensuring it will overlap with the Tokyo Olympic Games.

South African Rugby had previously spoken about the possibility of moving the tour to later in the year if a new global rugby calendar was agreed. (Reporting By Nick Said; editing by John Stonestreet)

