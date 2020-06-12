Rugby

MacDonald settles Blues' Barrett conundrum - for the time being

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

WELLINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - All of the second guessing about where Beauden Barrett would play for the Auckland Blues ended on Friday, two days ahead of their opening Super Rugby Aotearoa clash with the Wellington Hurricanes, with Barrett placed as fullback - for now.

"We're mindful that Beaudy is an outstanding first five (flyhalf)," Blues coach Leon MacDonald told reporters on Friday. "That's not lost on us.

"But he's also a world-class fullback as well and we need that hole filled."

Rugby

Australia borrows from league laws to liven up Super Rugby AU

4 HOURS AGO

Barrett will make his debut for the Blues against his former team on Sunday at Eden Park as professional rugby makes its return following the COVID-19 shutdown.

He had been signed by the Blues as a flyhalf, a position where he spent nine seasons with the Hurricanes and from which he won two World Player of the Year awards.

The 29-year-old, however, spent much of last season as fullback for the All Blacks as then coach Steve Hansen used two playmakers in his team with Richie Mo'unga playing in the pivotal number 10 jersey.

With Otere Black playing superbly at flyhalf for the Blues before the shutdown and all-time All Blacks great Dan Carter also signing with the team, there had been speculation as to where Barrett might play on the field.

A foot injury to Stephen Perofeta, however, allowed MacDonald to slot Barrett in at fullback, giving him time to adjust to his new team, the game, and the occasion.

"At some point he will be in the front line, but right now this is the best fit for our team, the situation, where he's at in terms of his integration back into rugby and the fact it's his first game for the Blues," MacDonald said.

"Then, in time, we'll probably see him move forward." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Rugby

Savea return to add spice to Hurricanes' showdown with Barrett

4 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Rugby-Four tribes go to war as professional rugby makes return

20 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Rugby
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Rugby

Australia borrows from league laws to liven up Super Rugby AU

4 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Savea return to add spice to Hurricanes' showdown with Barrett

4 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Rugby-Four tribes go to war as professional rugby makes return

20 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Sport-On this day: Born June 12, 1983: Bryan Habana, South African rugby player

YESTERDAY AT 06:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rugby

Owen Farrell ‘proud of England’ despite World Cup final defeat

00:00:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

Watch: Jubilant scenes in Johannesburg as South Africa win Rugby World Cup

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

'Crazy, amazing, mental' - Ben Spencer on last-minute England call up for final

00:04:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson pays Owen Farrell a visit in Japan

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

YESTERDAY AT 14:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Newcastle lead race for Philippe Coutinho – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:30
Play Icon
Football

Soccer-Vietnam at the Asian Cup

29/12/2018 AT 09:00
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Horse Racing

Churchill and Order Of St George head stellar line-up at Longines Irish Champions Weekend

08/09/2017 AT 20:14
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
US Open

Keys demolishes Vandeweghe to set up final showdown with Stephens

08/09/2017 AT 01:49
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
Premier League

Guardiola wants long-term future as City manager

28/07/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous articleAustralia borrows from league laws to liven up Super Rugby AU
Next articlePlayer names to be replaced by "Black Lives Matter" when Premier League resumes