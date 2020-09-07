The annual three-match Bledisloe Cup series is normally contested as part of the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship, which also includes South Africa and Argentina.

Melbourne's Docklands Stadium was due to host a test for the first time since 2010 as part of a doubleheader involving both countries' men's and women's sides this year.

Rugby Farrell faces disciplinary panel after high tackle 15 HOURS AGO

"The decision to swap the All Blacks test to 2022 is a sensible one and I thank Premier Daniel Andrews and the Victorian government for their flexibility and support," RA's interim chief executive Rob Clarke said in a statement https://australia.rugby/news/2020/09/07/bledisloe-2022-victoria.

Melbourne will also host a test in July next year.

Victoria, which accounts for about 75% of the country's total infections of 26,320, extended a hard lockdown in its capital Melbourne until Sept. 28, as the daily infection rates had declined more slowly than hoped.

The All Blacks have held the Bledisloe Cup, the symbol of trans-Tasman supremacy, since 2003.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Rugby Rebels future looks more secure after claiming playoffs place YESTERDAY AT 07:49