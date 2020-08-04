Mitchell: Entire Sevens sport in danger

GB Sevens captain Tom Mitchell has warned that the entire sport could be severely affected after the Rugby Football Union decided to cut Englandâ€™s male and female squads following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the RFU facing losses of up to Â£107m in the wake of the pandemic, confirmation has now been given to the players that their contracts will expire at the end of the month.

And that could potentially mean grave consequences for a Team GB side which won a silver medal with the men at Rio 2016.

"We're all concerned about the impact on the team that goes to Tokyo next year," Mitchell said.

"Laying players off now is a massive risk. The Olympics is the biggest opportunity we have to reach people and to encourage them to get involved in the game.

"That's not an opportunity we can afford to miss. After reaching the final in 2016 we all thought: 'Brilliant, we can now go on and build on that.' Now that's in jeopardy, it is concerning."

A potential lifeline for a Team GB side taking to Tokyo does though exist, if UK Sport choose to allocate funding.

But, until a decision is made, players face an anxious wait and must look for alternative employment.

With the World Rugby Sevens Series also postponed until February at the earliest, Mitchell is one of the many currently contemplating finding opportunities in the 15-a-side game.

He added: "You've got to make sure you have a source of income and if that is outside rugby so be it.

"I've had offers from a local touch side to go and train with them. At this point I might take it up, just to throw a ball around with someone."

Sportsbeat 2020

