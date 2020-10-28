Heinz, 33, has been ruled out of the trip to Rome with soft tissue injury to his leg, the RFU said in a statement https://www.englandrugby.com/news/article/england-italy-six-nations-test-talk-inside-the-bubble.

England coach Eddie Jones is set to name his team for the match at Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

England are second in the standings with 13 points, one behind leaders Ireland, while Italy are bottom of the table. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Chennai Editing by Christian Radnedge)

