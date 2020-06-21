Rugby

Mo'unga's lucky try gives Crusaders enough to beat Hurricanes

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

WELLINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - Richie Mo'unga was gifted a fortuitous try to ensure the Canterbury Crusaders opened their Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign with a 39-25 victory over the Wellington Hurricanes on Sunday.

Mo'unga's 69th-minute try snapped a 25-25 deadlock and came when Hurricanes replacement Cobus Van Wyk mistakenly passed the ball to the Crusaders' Mitchell Drummond less than five metres from his own tryline.

The scrumhalf flicked the ball to Mo'unga, who scored the try and converted from the sideline to give his side some breathing room before David Havili crossed with less than five minutes remaining.

Rugby

Beale asks for early release from Waratahs -report

6 HOURS AGO

The Crusaders' first-half tries to Sevu Reece, Brayden Ennor and Jack Goodhue also came not from sustained pressure but by capitalising on Hurricanes' errors and sweeping down field.

The home side were kept in the match through the boot of flyhalf Jackson Garden-Bachop, who slotted five first-half penalties and a drop goal as the Crusaders fell foul of referee Brendon Pickerill.

That succession of penalties against the visitors continued in the second half and Pickerill sinbinned Jack Goodhue, which allowed the home side to narrow the gap to 19-18.

The Hurricanes failed to capitalise on the extra man advantage and Mo'unga kicked two penalties to extend the Crusaders' lead.

Hurricanes replacement hooker Asafo Aumua then finished off a superb team try to tie the score up at 25-25 and gave the home side's fans slim hopes of ending a five-game losing streak to the Crusaders.

Super Rugby Aotearoa was the first professional rugby union competition to resume following the COVID-19 shutdowns and involves just the five New Zealand teams.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Rugby

Barrett gives Blues breathing room to beat Chiefs

A DAY AGO
Rugby

Brumbies to welcome small crowd in Australia reboot

YESTERDAY AT 08:19
Related Topics
Rugby
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Rugby

Beale asks for early release from Waratahs -report

6 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Barrett gives Blues breathing room to beat Chiefs

A DAY AGO
Rugby

Brumbies to welcome small crowd in Australia reboot

YESTERDAY AT 08:19
Rugby

Super Rugby Fixtures

YESTERDAY AT 08:05

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rugby

Owen Farrell ‘proud of England’ despite World Cup final defeat

00:00:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

Watch: Jubilant scenes in Johannesburg as South Africa win Rugby World Cup

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

'Crazy, amazing, mental' - Ben Spencer on last-minute England call up for final

00:04:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson pays Owen Farrell a visit in Japan

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

20 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Klopp hails Rashford: 'I couldn't respect it more!'

YESTERDAY AT 16:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:29
Play Icon
Liga

Messi hits out at Abidal: 'Take responsibility for yourself - and don't feed rumours'

04/02/2020 AT 19:09
World Championships

Cummings withdraws from worlds after road race omission

14/09/2017 AT 11:50
World Championships

Froome to spearhead Team Sky’s World Team Time Trial bid

13/09/2017 AT 09:25
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

YESTERDAY AT 08:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
World Championships

Usain Bolt 'confident and ready' ahead of London farewell

01/08/2017 AT 18:57
Formula 1

Hamilton: Vettel battle tougher than Rosberg

28/03/2017 AT 15:40
Football

South Korea results from 2002 World Cup now under scrutiny

29/05/2015 AT 11:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleBeale asks for early release from Waratahs -report
Next articleDjokovic wins compliment from James for basketball skills