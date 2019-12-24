Mooar agrees deal to join All Blacks head coach Foster's staff

By Reuters

37 minutes agoUpdated 34 minutes ago

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Scarlets coach Brad Mooar has agreed a deal to join new All Blacks head coach Ian Foster's backroom team in June 2020, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) confirmed on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old will return to New Zealand and take charge as the All Blacks' attack coach following the conclusion of the Welsh side's European competitions, NZR said in a statement https://www.allblacks.com/news/brad-mooar-confirmed-for-all-blacks-role.

Mooar completes Foster's coaching team that also includes John Plumtree (forwards coach), Greg Feek (scrum coach) and Scott McLeod (defence coach). (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

