New Zealand's McCaw and Henry set for Rugby Hall of Fame

The New Zealand duo will be honoured alongside Japan's Shiggy Konno, Os du Randt of South Africa, Samoan Peter Fatialofa and Uruguay's Diego Ormaechea.

McCaw captained New Zealand in 110 of his 148 test matches and led the All Blacks to World Cup triumphs in 2011 and 2015.

The 38-year-old is a three-time winner of World Rugby Player of the Year award - a record he shares with long-time team mate Dan Carter.

Henry helped the All Blacks to their first World Cup crown since 1987 during the 2011 tournament on home soil.

After helping New Zealand to a 3-0 series win over the British and Irish Lions, Henry was named World Rugby Coach of the year in 2005, an accolade he would win a further four times.

While Fatialofa and Konno will be inducted posthumously, McCaw, Graham Henry and Diego Ormaechea will attend the event on Nov. 3 at Tokyo's Prince Park Tower, which will celebrate their careers and contributions to the sport.

"Our beloved game of rugby would not be what it is today without the contributions of remarkable trailblazers, men and women, who form the World Rugby Hall of Fame," World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said in a statement https://www.world.rugby/news/448430.

"They are players and coaches, true legends of the game that have embodied our values and will continue to inspire generations to come.

"On behalf of the rugby family, I would like to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of this year's six new inductees...for their outstanding career and thank them for their immense footprint on our game." (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Jacqueline Wong)