Great Britain's Rugby Sevens players are willing to self-fund the national set-up to keep their Olympic ambitions alive, according to star man Dan Norton.

Norton was among the English Sevens players to have had their contracts cancelled at the end of August amid a series of cost-cutting measures enforced by the RFU, a move Norton described as his "lowest point in rugby".

Though the 32-year-old has since earned a short-term deal in the 15-a-side game with Premiership side London Irish, his desire to represent his country at the rescheduled games in Tokyo next summer remains as strong as ever.

"The goal is still to play in the Olympics," Norton told Sky Sports. "If there's no money from the RFU we're going to do our best to try and create that opportunity for ourselves and our programme.

"That's something we're looking into as a player group with our networks and seeing what we can do from a commercial point of view - seeing how far we can go with it and how far we can run.

"There are amazing companies and businesses in the UK, and Sevens is exciting.

"Sevens is also one of the biggest growth sports for women. It's about creating something that's enticing - an investment opportunity for all."

Rugby Sevens featured at the Summer Olympics for the first time in Rio four years ago and Norton was part of the Team GB team to come home with silver.

The Gloucester-born flyer is the highest try-scorer in international Sevens history but admitted he fears for the sport's future if it doesn't receive the exposure an Olympics can provide.

"Sevens is a hard one to get right," he said. "You're getting 16 men's and 12 women's teams from all over the world flying into the one place.

"My fear is that if it's not done - and done well - Sevens could slide back into an amateur sport or even fall completely by the wayside."

Sportsbeat 2020

