Rugby

NZ players return to 'second pre-season' on Monday

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

WELLINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Super Rugby players will begin what coaches have deemed to be a "second pre-season" on Monday as they return to training following a relaxation of health and travel restrictions imposed after the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Southern hemisphere rugby's governing body SANZAAR postponed the Super Rugby season in March after just seven weeks of the competition as governments responded to the spreading pandemic with border closures and travel shutdowns.

New Zealand's government also introduced a nationwide lockdown before it loosened restrictions in late April and then further eased them on Thursday, allowing for the resumption of professional sport.

Rugby

Immortalised Australian dual code international Summons dies

6 HOURS AGO

New Zealand Rugby, facing a multi-million dollar loss this year due to the pandemic, announced earlier this week a new domestic competition involving its five Super Rugby teams would start on June 13.

Players are expected to turn up for their first meetings on Monday and then ease into training to allow their bodies to get used to the high-impact collisions they can expect to face again next month.

"Along with everyone else, this period of time (away) makes a rugby player's body feel pretty good," Canterbury Crusaders coach Scott Robertson told Stuff Media on Sunday.

"It is going to be a second pre-season for us in many ways."

New Zealand Rugby has implemented stringent health protocols for each team, restricting their "bubbles" and scheduling games in the 10-week competition for afternoons or early evening so teams can fly in and out on the same day.

Matches will also be played in empty venues until the government and health officials determine it is safe to lift social distancing rules and crowd size restrictions.

Auckland Blues coach Leon MacDonald said the players would face completely different environments to the ones they left nine weeks ago.

Players would have their health monitored and temperature taken daily and have access to medical personnel around the clock.

There would also be no chance for the players to socialise or congregate after training, medical treatment would be strictly timetabled and training and meeting areas would be thoroughly cleaned after use.

"We're just trying to limit as much risk as we can," MacDonald told Stuff Media earlier this week.

"If we can protect ourselves, make sure we don't get any cases of Covid, then we're more likely to get through the season, and that's the ultimate goal.

"It wouldn't take much for us to get derailed and for things to get shut down."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Rugby

Some players will come out of lockdown in "terrible" condition: Jones

A DAY AGO
Rugby

Women players worry whether game will return as NZ Super Rugby gears up

YESTERDAY AT 03:36
Related Topics
Rugby
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Rugby

Immortalised Australian dual code international Summons dies

6 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Some players will come out of lockdown in "terrible" condition: Jones

A DAY AGO
Rugby

Women players worry whether game will return as NZ Super Rugby gears up

YESTERDAY AT 03:36
Rugby

SA Rugby agrees R1.2-billion in cuts due to COVID-19

YESTERDAY AT 13:08

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rugby

Owen Farrell ‘proud of England’ despite World Cup final defeat

00:00:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

Watch: Jubilant scenes in Johannesburg as South Africa win Rugby World Cup

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

'Crazy, amazing, mental' - Ben Spencer on last-minute England call up for final

00:04:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson pays Owen Farrell a visit in Japan

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

YESTERDAY AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Geraint Thomas on lockdown life and why the Tour will be more exciting than ever

14/05/2020 AT 14:39
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Euro Qualifying

Sluggish England punished in Prague as Czech Republic seal comeback win

11/10/2019 AT 20:35
The Masters

Trump coasts past Wilson at Masters, Selby sizzles in win over Maguire

16/01/2019 AT 16:25
Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

14/05/2020 AT 12:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

13/05/2020 AT 12:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Halep meets her 'idol' Henin to talk Slams, Serena and much more

12/05/2020 AT 13:19
Play Icon
UEFA Nations League

Verratti starts for Italy as Portugal call on Ruben Neves

17/11/2018 AT 18:55
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
Davis Cup

Del Potro roars back to stun Cilic in epic, sends Davis Cup to decider

27/11/2016 AT 16:46
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleImmortalised Australian dual code international Summons dies
Next articleSport-On this day: Born May 18, 1909: Fred Perry, British tennis player