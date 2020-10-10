Barrett was due to start at fullback for the match at Wellington Regional Stadium.
He will be replaced by Damian McKenzie, who was not named in the 23-man matchday squad on Friday and has not played a test since 2018 after a knee injury kept him off the field for most of last year.
Barrett's younger brother Jordie, who was arguably the form fullback in Super Rugby Aotearoa, will stay on the right wing to accommodate McKenzie's selection at fullback.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Richard Pullin)
