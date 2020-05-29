Rugby

NZ women's competition given go ahead for August

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
4 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

WELLINGTON, May 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand Rugby (NZR) confirmed on Friday the women's national provincial championship would begin in August, ending concerns it might be cancelled because of COVID-19 cost cutting.

The Farah Palmer Cup, named after a former Blacks Ferns captain and current NZR board member, would start on Aug. 22. All 13 provincial teams involved last year had committed to the competition, NZR's head of women's rugby Cate Sexton said.

Rugby has been on hold in New Zealand since mid-March due to the pandemic.

Rugby

Training safer than visiting supermarket, says Exeter's Baxter

6 HOURS AGO

"Notwithstanding the financial challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was always our intention to make sure we had a quality competition for our female players to compete in and we are really happy with this outcome," she added in a statement.

A men's competition involving the country's five Super Rugby teams will start on June 13.

NZR said earlier this year they faced significant financial pressure before the fallout from the coronavirus hit broadcast, commercial and ticket revenues.

Several leading women's rugby players, citing events in Australia, had voiced concern that NZR's silence on the future of the competition spelled trouble for the women's championship.

The Australian Rules women's league was cancelled after six rounds of matches, while the National Rugby League women's competition is still in doubt.

Cash-strapped Rugby Australia have also said they were reviewing their women's high performance programmes.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Rugby

England lock Isiekwe joins Northampton on season-long loan from Saracens

12 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Rugby league-Footy's back! Eels win in Brisbane as NRL resumes

15 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Rugby
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Rugby

Training safer than visiting supermarket, says Exeter's Baxter

6 HOURS AGO
Rugby

England lock Isiekwe joins Northampton on season-long loan from Saracens

12 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Rugby league-Footy's back! Eels win in Brisbane as NRL resumes

15 HOURS AGO
Rugby

World Rugby approves law trials to reduce risk of COVID-19 transmission

16 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rugby

Owen Farrell ‘proud of England’ despite World Cup final defeat

00:00:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

Watch: Jubilant scenes in Johannesburg as South Africa win Rugby World Cup

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

'Crazy, amazing, mental' - Ben Spencer on last-minute England call up for final

00:04:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson pays Owen Farrell a visit in Japan

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

11 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

11 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

15 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Cricket

South Africa suspends all activities for 60 days

16/03/2020 AT 14:23
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
UK Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-6 Mark Allen - the final as it happened

09/12/2018 AT 22:13
Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

26/05/2020 AT 15:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Bike legend Bayliss makes racing comeback at 48

13/12/2017 AT 09:52
Giro d'Italia

Dumoulin lead slashed after toilet break as Nibali wins Stage 16

23/05/2017 AT 15:15
Bundesliga

Lewandowski: Klopp made me a more complete player

10/11/2015 AT 16:02
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleTraining safer than visiting supermarket, says Exeter's Baxter