The Women's Six Nations is set to host a mouth-watering clash in Round 3 this weekend, but it won't involve England.

Instead, Simon Middleton's side must sit and watch as Ireland and France do battle at Donnybrook with a place in the final on the line.

Having already secured their safe passage through to that showdown though, this weekend's contest could prove a good scouting mission for England ahead of the all-important contest on April 24.

So, who are the players to keep tabs on from an England perspective?

BEIBHINN PARSONS (IRELAND)

The woman of the moment.

Beibhinn Parsons is one of the fastest rising stars in the game having made just nine Test appearances, all before her 20thÂ birthday.

Powerful, quick and agile, Parsons is a nightmare for any opposing player to deal with and she showed off all her superb attributes with a Player of the Round-winning performance in the 45-0 win over Wales last weekend, in which she scored two tries.

Should Ireland reach the final, Parsons will need to be afforded plenty of attention.

CAROLINE BOUJARD (FRANCE)

Wing Caroline Boujard showed just what a threat she is in her nation's opening contest with Wales in this year's Six Nations, scoring a 14-minute first-half hat-trick.

Possessing speed and acceleration, Boujard is also a quick thinker on the pitch, which she displayed with her first score - spotting a gap which others may have missed and converting it into a try-scoring opportunity.

If England come up against her in the final, they will be wise to pay particular attention to her exploits.

CIARA GRIFFIN (IRELAND)

While full-back Eimear Considine and fly-half Hannah Tyrell are both capable of fireworks, having combined for three tries in the win over Wales, it is the captain who does the more understated work.

A true leader at No.8, Ciara Griffin has been capped 34 times by her country and she delivered in both attack and defence last weekend.

With ball in hand, she registered 73 metres from ten carries and, without it, she put a shift in and made six tackles.

While the star names may finish you off, Griffin is busy sweeping up after them and England would be well advised to plan for her should Ireland make the final.

PAULINE BOURDON (FRANCE)

French scrum-half Pauline Bourdon may be starting on the bench against Ireland, but expect the experienced campaigner to make a big impact if called upon ahead of a likely return to the XV next weekend.

Metronomic from the tee, Bourdon is not only an expert at kicking either in open play or with penalties and conversions, but she is also one of France's most creative players.

If an attack has formed, nine times out of ten Bourdon has played a part in it and nullifying her playmaking abilities would go a long way to stopping France in general.

