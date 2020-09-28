Former England and British Lions lock Parling, who joined Dave Rennie's staff less than two weeks ago, said he had been given licence by the New Zealander to make his mark on the Wallabies' lineout.

"I'm implementing a new system that lads have to get up to speed with and the expectation going into this week is there will be a bit of pressure there to start executing and get things right," Parling told reporters during a video call on Monday.

"We've only been together for four days of actual training so far, so it's just about getting our basics and principles right.

"I'd appreciate during the (Super Rugby AU) season, probably some of the standards were low. But on the flip side you could probably say that some of the defensive work was excellent, so it works both ways."

Parling, who played for the British and Irish Lions on their triumphant 2013 tour of Australia, has little time to get things right for the season opener against the All Blacks in Wellington on Oct. 11.

It will be Australia's first test since their quarter-final exit from the Rugby World Cup in Japan last year.

Parling will also need to do without hooker Tolu Latu and the World Cup second row of Rory Arnold and Izack Rodda, who underpinned a solid lineout in Japan.

The overseas-based trio were not included in Rennie's squad for the opening two Bledisloe Cup tests against New Zealand but could return for the Rugby Championship.

Veteran Wallaby Rob Simmons and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto are likely to be the starting locks against the All Blacks, but Parling gave uncapped 20-year-old Trevor Hosea a glowing endorsement, having coached him at the Melbourne Rebels.

"He made his Super Rugby debut this season. We brought him off the bench against the (Queensland) Reds and he belted some people and whacked some people and did really well," Parling said. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne Editing by David Goodman)

