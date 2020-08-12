Premiership clubs to support fight against racism as season restarts

Aug 12 (Reuters) - All 12 top-flight clubs will take a stand against racism with different gestures as Premiership Rugby on Wednesday committed itself to making the sport more diverse and inclusive.

Harlequins, Leicester and Wasps players will take a knee to support the "Black Lives Matter" movement when the Premiership season resumes this weekend.

"For the start of each game in the first round of Gallagher Premiership Rugby, Premiership Rugby is proud to support our clubs and players as they show respect for Black lives and racial equality," the Premiership said in a statement.

"Time will be given before games to honour equality, under the banner of Rugby Against Racism."

England soccer's Premier League and Championship have led the way with a number of gestures, including players taking a knee before the kickoff of every match during a reconvened season after the COVID-19 shutdown.

A working group comprising Black representatives from all 12 Premiership clubs and former players such as England wing Ugo Monye discussed how best to show support the initiative and concluded there may not be a unified approach.

"How each of our members choose to act in relation to this moment is a matter of their personal choice," the player group said in a statement. "We respect and defend their individual right to make that decision."

Bath have decided to show commitment to racial equality this weekend by forming a huddle in unity shortly before kickoff, while Bristol Bears will form a heart-shaped formation before each of their remaining matches.

London Irish, Northampton and Sale will wear 'Rugby against Racism' t-shirts, while Saracens will sport 'Black Lives Matter' ones.

Exeter will also show their full support for Rugby Against Racism campaign, while Gloucester and Worcester Warriors will support the movement in a 'V' formation.

Meanwhile, Premiership confirmed four people from three different clubs have returned positive results in the latest round of COVID-19 testing. Of those four, one is a player and three are members of staff. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

