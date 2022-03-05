Bath Rugby - Bristol Bears

Follow the Premiership live Rugby match between Bath Rugby and Bristol Bears with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 5 March 2022.





Catch the latest Bath Rugby and Bristol Bears news and find up to date Rugby standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Rugby fans can find the latest Rugby news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Bath Rugby and Bristol Bears. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Rugby to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

