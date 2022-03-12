Newcastle Falcons - Saracens

Follow the Premiership live Rugby match between Newcastle Falcons and Saracens with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 12 March 2022.





Catch the latest Newcastle Falcons and Saracens news and find up to date Rugby standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Rugby fans can find the latest Rugby news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Newcastle Falcons and Saracens. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Rugby to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

