Northampton Saints - London Irish

Follow the Premiership live Rugby match between Northampton Saints and London Irish with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 2 October 2021.





Catch the latest Northampton Saints and London Irish news and find up to date Rugby standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Rugby fans can find the latest Rugby news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Northampton Saints and London Irish. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Rugby to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

