Wasps - Sale Sharks

Follow the Premiership live Rugby match between Wasps and Sale Sharks with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 20 May 2022.





Catch the latest Wasps and Sale Sharks news and find up to date Rugby standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Rugby fans can find the latest Rugby news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Wasps and Sale Sharks. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Rugby to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

