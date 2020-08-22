LIVE

Leinster - Munster

Pro 14 - 22 August 2020

Pro 14 – Follow the Rugby match between Leinster and Munster live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:35 on 22 August 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Leinster and Munster? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Rugby teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Leinster vs Munster. Get all the latest on Rugby: fixtures, results and tables.

