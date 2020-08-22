LIVE

Scarlets - Cardiff Blues

Pro 14 - 22 August 2020

Pro 14 – Follow the Rugby match between Scarlets and Cardiff Blues live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 22 August 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Scarlets and Cardiff Blues? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Rugby teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Scarlets vs Cardiff Blues. Get all the latest on Rugby: fixtures, results and tables.

