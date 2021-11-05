Nevers - Aurillac

Follow the Pro D2 live Rugby match between Nevers and Aurillac with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 5 November 2021.





Catch the latest Nevers and Aurillac news and find up to date Rugby standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Rugby fans can find the latest Rugby news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Nevers and Aurillac. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Rugby to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

