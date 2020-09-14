Players would be tested on Monday and again on Thursday, the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) said in a statement, after more than a dozen players and staff tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks.

They currently have 11 active cases among the playing group, while six who tested positive last month have been cleared and have already returned to the training camp.

Argentina head coach Mario Ledesma, and assistants Nicolas Fernandez Miranda and Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, tested positive last week.

The UAR said they were still working on travel details for the squad after SANZAAR said last Friday that Australia would host the Rugby Championship from Nov. 7-Dec. 12.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

