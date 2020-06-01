Rugby

RA confirm Sunwolves won't play in domestic competition

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

MELBOURNE, June 1 (Reuters) - The Tokyo-based Sunwolves will not play in Australia's domestic rugby competition starting in July due to "challenges" brought by the new coronavirus, Rugby Australia said on Monday.

The Sunwolves had been in talks to join Australia's four Super Rugby teams and Perth-based side Western Force in the competition but RA said travel restrictions and logistics made their participation too hard.

The Japanese team faces an uncertain future, having already been axed from Super Rugby after 2020.

Rugby

Rugby Australia signs off 2019 accounts after two-month delay

2 HOURS AGO

"All parties agree that despite our collective efforts and desire to see the Sunwolves take part in the competition, under the current circumstances their participation will not be feasible," RA interim CEO Rob Clarke said in a statement.

"While unfortunate, this decision delivers the certainty that all stakeholders require at this point in time."

Super Rugby was suspended in March due to COVID-19.

Australia's 12-week "Super Rugby AU" competition is scheduled to start July 3, pending signoff from broadcasters.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Rugby

Rugby league-Trbojevic, tense draw show NRL fans what they've been missing

16 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Rugby league-Roosters down Rabbitohs in front of cardboard cutout crowd

29/05/2020 AT 12:16
Related Topics
Rugby
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Rugby

Rugby Australia signs off 2019 accounts after two-month delay

2 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Rugby league-Trbojevic, tense draw show NRL fans what they've been missing

16 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Rugby league-Roosters down Rabbitohs in front of cardboard cutout crowd

29/05/2020 AT 12:16
Rugby

Super Rugby Fixtures

29/05/2020 AT 08:05

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rugby

Owen Farrell ‘proud of England’ despite World Cup final defeat

00:00:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

Watch: Jubilant scenes in Johannesburg as South Africa win Rugby World Cup

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

'Crazy, amazing, mental' - Ben Spencer on last-minute England call up for final

00:04:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson pays Owen Farrell a visit in Japan

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

14 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Inter insert anti-Juve clause as PSG agree €60m Icardi fee – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Premier League

Petr Cech set for second career in ice hockey

09/10/2019 AT 19:24
Europa League

Celtic dumped out of Europa League by Zenit St Petersburg

22/02/2018 AT 21:10
Masters Tournament

McIlroy out with Rahm and Tanihara in quest for career Grand Slam

04/04/2017 AT 18:01
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

28/05/2020 AT 15:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Premier League

Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea’s unlikely candidate for player of the year

27/02/2017 AT 12:50
Cricket

Alastair Cook resigns as England Test captain

06/02/2017 AT 09:46
Premiership

Arsenal and Valencia win in Emirates

28/07/2007 AT 15:55
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleRugby Australia signs off 2019 accounts after two-month delay
Next articleRio club Vasco da Gama report 16 positive for COVID-19