"Tests carried out on the entire professional group on Wednesday morning revealed several positive cases," Racing said in a tweet.

"We are now awaiting the recommendations of the LNR (Ligue Nationale de Rugby), which we will apply with all the necessary rigour," it added referring to French rugby's governing body.

Twice runners-up Racing reached the Oct. 17 showpiece match by beating holders Saracens 19-15 in Paris.

Exeter, who won promotion to the English top-flight 10 years ago, charged into their maiden final with a 28-18 win over Toulouse at Sandy Park. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

