Radrada on fire as Fiji find their feet to thump Georgia in Osaka
OSAKA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Winger Semi Radradra scored two of Fiji's seven tries and made three others as the Pacific islanders finally got a win on the board at the Rugby World Cup with a 45-10 victory over Georgia at a rain-drenched Hanazono Rugby Stadium on Thursday.
While their upset loss to Uruguay following an opening
defeat to Australia has all but put paid to their hopes of
reaching the quarter-finals, Fiji are now in pole position to
finish third in Pool D and qualify for the 2023 World Cup.
Former Australia rugby league international Radradra was at
the heart of their best moves and grabbed a brace as well as
helping set up scores for centre Waisea Nayacalevu, scrumhalf
Frank Lomani and his fellow winger Josua Tuisova.
Georgia fought hard throughout and had a try from totemic
flanker Mamuka Gorgodze but looked tired towards the end as
flanker Semi Kunatani and lock Apisalome Ratuniyarawa crossed to
inflate the scoreline.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
