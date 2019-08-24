Rampant England thrash Ireland 57-15 to lay down World Cup marker

England racked up tries through a Joe Cokanasiga double as well as Elliot Daly, Manu Tuilagi, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Tom Curry and Luke Cowan-Dickie as they overpowered the visitors up front and shredded their defence.

Coach Eddie Jones's selections were mainly vindicated, as the dual playmaker axis of George Ford and Owen Farrell, which powered the 18-match winning streak that began his tenure, returned to offer control and width.

A lineup that looks close to Jones's likely starters dominated a similarly stacked Ireland side, with centre Tuilagi and the young flanking duo of Curry and Sam Underhill all impressing with less than a month until the World Cup begins.

A toothless and tired-looking Ireland were passengers for much of the match, despite scoring the game's first try from a Jacob Stockdale chip collected by Jordan Larmour and a late consolation for Bundee Aki. (Reporting By Mitch Phillips and Lawrence White, editing by Ed Osmond)