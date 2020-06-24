Rugby

RFU chief Sweeney says no longer sings 'Swing Low, Sweet Chariot'

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 24 (Reuters) - Rugby Football Union (RFU) Chief Executive Bill Sweeney says he will not sing "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot" anymore due to its links with American slavery but added that it would be difficult to ban the song.

The anthem, believed to have been written by a slave in the mid-19th century, became a mainstay with England supporters in the 1980s and the RFU said last week that it was reviewing its use following the 'Black Lives Matter' protests.

"I used to sing it a lot in the 70s, I won't sing it anymore," Sweeney told the BBC. "If there was somebody next to me singing it then I wouldn't look at them and think they were racist. I'd think they don't feel it's an issue.

Rugby

World Rugby lauds economic success of Japan World Cup

2 HOURS AGO

"You need a bit of common sense and a bit of responsibility here. The way to go about it is education and awareness. It's difficult to ban a song when you've got 82,000 people in a stadium and you say you're not allowed to sing this song."

England international Maro Itoje has said the song had a complicated background.

"I don't think anyone at Twickenham is singing it with malicious intent," he told The Daily Mail. "But the background of that song is complicated." (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Rugby

Crusaders Barrett to have surgery, misses rest of NZ Super Rugby

2 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Fresh injury woe for All Blacks flanker Jacobson

A DAY AGO
Related Topics
Rugby
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Rugby

World Rugby lauds economic success of Japan World Cup

2 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Crusaders Barrett to have surgery, misses rest of NZ Super Rugby

2 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Fresh injury woe for All Blacks flanker Jacobson

A DAY AGO
Rugby

US-bound Robshaw expects more English players to head overseas

YESTERDAY AT 05:11

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rugby

Owen Farrell ‘proud of England’ despite World Cup final defeat

00:00:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

Watch: Jubilant scenes in Johannesburg as South Africa win Rugby World Cup

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

'Crazy, amazing, mental' - Ben Spencer on last-minute England call up for final

00:04:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson pays Owen Farrell a visit in Japan

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

'The best defender in the world' - Zidane on Sergio Ramos after breaking La Liga record

YESTERDAY AT 14:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘Drogba, Ronaldo, Zlatan…’ - Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson

YESTERDAY AT 14:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Formula 1

Raikkonen: Red Bull Friday pace was misleading

16/09/2017 AT 17:02
Football

The Warm-Up: Jose’s bought a Matic; the Lionesses roar; long-range own goals are lovely

30/07/2017 AT 20:47
Finland Rally

Latvala retires from Rally Finland lead

29/07/2017 AT 14:42
Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

21/06/2020 AT 20:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Zinedine Zidane laughs off Gerard Pique suggestion referees will favour Real Madrid in title run-in

20/06/2020 AT 17:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Emirates Cup

Walcott stars as Arsenal hit five against Benfica

29/07/2017 AT 10:45
Finland Rally

Tanak takes early Rally Finland lead

27/07/2017 AT 19:02
Premier League

The Warm-Up: The axe falls on ‘Whispering’ Claude Puel

15/06/2017 AT 06:08
View more

What's On

Previous articleWorld Rugby lauds economic success of Japan World Cup
Next articleAustralia to stage pro series at closed stadiums