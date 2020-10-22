On Wednesday, a number of Barbarian players left their hotel rooms without permission of the organisers.
The RFU said the players were separated from the rest of the group on their return to "protect its integrity" of the bubble.
"If sufficient new players with an appropriate testing history and who have been meeting the code of conduct standards can be to be brought into the Barbarians camp then the game will go ahead," RFU said in a statement. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
