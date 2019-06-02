Rodwell signs off in style with 100th try

The 34-year-old, who is the most capped rugby sevens player of all-time with 93 appearances, has agreed to stay on with the England Sevens programme as a coach.

The Olympic silver medallist scored his 100th try in the Challenge Trophy quarter-final in Paris, before England were knocked out when they lost to Canada 41-28 in the Challenge Trophy semi-final.

Rodwell acknowledged he enjoyed his playing time over the past two weekends, even though he wasn't sure how his body would handle the occasion.

"It's been pretty amazing this weekend, obviously getting to play a fair few minutes," he said.

"I didn't know what my body would give me because I've had a bit of a different season with my role as player/coach.

"It's been amazing to run out and to get to do it with a young side, who have shown a lot of promise, a lot of grit and determination was really pleasing.

"I can't fault their effort and attitude all weekend. Some of our results didn't go the way we wanted but it's been amazing to get a last couple of runouts these weeks.

"I've loved every minute of my career and obviously I'm sad that it's ending but on to the next chapter for me.

"I think it's took me about three years to get that try but massive thanks to the boys and obviously Femi for handing me that last one.

"I didn't want to finish on 99, that would have been a bit awkward, but it's been amazing.

"I'm not in the team to score tries, hopefully winning the kick-offs to get the other boys scoring and having some fun, but obviously it's nice to cross over the try line every now and then."

Rodwell's love and passion for the sport is clear and he hopes to pass on that knowledge he has acquired in his career to the next generation.

"I agreed last week to stay on with the England Sevens programme to be a coach in the team," he added.

"Obviously I love the programme and what it offers to both senior guys, and guys progressing through from the early stages of their rugby careers.

"It's the chance for me to pass on some of my knowledge that I have gained over the last 12 years of playing this game which I absolutely love.

"It's going to be a fantastic opportunity for me and one I'm looking forward to. I'll be concentrating on that to really focus on developing players and hopefully progressing England up the ranking in the World Series."

