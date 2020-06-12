Rugby

RPA hits back at Premiership clubs as pay row escalates

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
17 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

June 12 (Reuters) - The Rugby Players' Association (RPA) said on Friday it did not favour strike action, after Premiership clubs accused it of seeking to sow division by threatening such a move over the league's plan to lower its salary cap.

"The RPA have never threatened strike action and would not recommend this as an appropriate course of action," the players' union said in its statement.

All top-flight clubs voted this week to temporarily reduce the league's salary cap from the 2021-22 season until 2023-2024 with the ceiling for senior players to be set at 5 million pounds ($6.25 million), down from the current 6.4 million pounds.

Rugby

World champion Reinach joins Montpellier

9 HOURS AGO

However, that decision was taken without the approval of the RPA, who voted against a Premiership proposal regarding permanent pay cuts last month.

In a statement to The Times, the Premiership clubs accused the RPA of backtracking from initially deeming a 25% salary cut as "reasonable", leaving the clubs with no choice but to act alone.

"The RPA urging players not to negotiate a compromise, privately threatening strike action and publicly opposing reductions without offering any feasible solutions has resulted in a predicament that suits nobody," the clubs said.

As well as denying that it favoured a strike, the RPA said the suggestion that there was an agreement over permanent pay cuts was a "complete fabrication".

"It is a sad day in the history of elite rugby that the game finds itself in this position," it said in its statement.

"PRL and the clubs have decided to publicly criticise the RPA and, by doing so, personally attack players and their representatives.

The RPA has offered to go to independent mediation to resolve the matter. ($1 = 0.7997 pounds) (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Rugby

Super Rugby Fixtures

10 HOURS AGO
Rugby

MacDonald settles Blues' Barrett conundrum - for the time being

14 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Rugby
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Rugby

World champion Reinach joins Montpellier

9 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Super Rugby Fixtures

10 HOURS AGO
Rugby

MacDonald settles Blues' Barrett conundrum - for the time being

14 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Australia borrows from league laws to liven up Super Rugby AU

16 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rugby

Owen Farrell ‘proud of England’ despite World Cup final defeat

00:00:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

Watch: Jubilant scenes in Johannesburg as South Africa win Rugby World Cup

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

'Crazy, amazing, mental' - Ben Spencer on last-minute England call up for final

00:04:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson pays Owen Farrell a visit in Japan

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

10/06/2020 AT 14:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Newcastle lead race for Philippe Coutinho – Euro Papers

10/06/2020 AT 12:30
Play Icon
Football

Soccer-Vietnam at the Asian Cup

29/12/2018 AT 09:00
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Horse Racing

Churchill and Order Of St George head stellar line-up at Longines Irish Champions Weekend

08/09/2017 AT 20:14
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
US Open

Keys demolishes Vandeweghe to set up final showdown with Stephens

08/09/2017 AT 01:49
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
Premier League

Guardiola wants long-term future as City manager

28/07/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous articleWorld champion Reinach joins Montpellier
Next articleMotor racing-Pandemic means no podium ceremonies for Formula One